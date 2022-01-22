In Marginal Decline, India Sees 3.37 L New COVID-19 Cases & 488 Deaths

India on Saturday, 22 January, recorded 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases – a small dip from Friday's 3.47 lakh cases – taking the active caseload to 21,13,365. A total of 488 deaths were also reported.

While the positivity rate has declined to 17.22 percent, the country has confirmed 10,050 Omicron cases so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported a significant dip in infections, with 10,756 new COVID-19 cases.