In Marginal Decline, India Sees 3.37 L New COVID-19 Cases & 488 Deaths
Catch all the live coronavirus-related updates here.
India on Saturday, 22 January, recorded 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases – a small dip from Friday's 3.47 lakh cases – taking the active caseload to 21,13,365. A total of 488 deaths were also reported.
While the positivity rate has declined to 17.22 percent, the country has confirmed 10,050 Omicron cases so far.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported a significant dip in infections, with 10,756 new COVID-19 cases.
While Delhi saw a dip in daily infections with 10,756 new cases, Mumbai's single-day case rise declined to 5,008 infections on Friday
Karnataka on Friday lifted its previously-imposed weekend curfew. A night curfew (10pm-5am) will remain in place.
From 22 January, admission into an isolation facility will not be mandatory for international travellers arriving from at-risk countries
Private offices in Delhi are now allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, while staggering of work hours and work from home policies are recommended
COVID-19 Vaccine, Precaution Dose To Be Given 3 Months After Recovery: Centre
The administration of COVID-19 vaccines, including precaution doses, is to be deferred by three months if a beneficiary tests positive for coronavirus, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday, 21 January.
"In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness, all COVID vaccination including precaution dose to be be deferred by three months after recovery," the Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Health Mission Vikas Sheel wrote in a letter to states and Union territories.
No Institutional Isolation Required for International Travellers from 22 Jan
From 22 January, admission into an isolation facility will not be mandatory for international travellers arriving from at-risk countries.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in its new guidelines has removed the provision of ‘management at isolation facility’ for passengers coming from 'at-risk countries' and testing positive for COVID-19 after arrival in India.
"If tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol," the new government guidelines read.
