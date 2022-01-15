COVID-19: Maharashtra Adds 43,211 Cases, Bihar Sees Biggest Spike in 8 Months

Maharashtra on Friday, 14 January, reported 43,211 new coronavirus infections, down by 3,195 from a day ago. It reported 19 deaths and 238 fresh Omicron cases, the health ministry said.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,64,202 new COVID cases (6.7 percent higher than Thursday) and 1,09,345 recoveries on 14 January.

The country also recorded 315 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,85,350.