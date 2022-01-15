COVID-19: Maharashtra Adds 43,211 Cases, Bihar Sees Biggest Spike in 8 Months
Maharashtra on Friday, 14 January, reported 43,211 new coronavirus infections, down by 3,195 from a day ago. It reported 19 deaths and 238 fresh Omicron cases, the health ministry said.
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,64,202 new COVID cases (6.7 percent higher than Thursday) and 1,09,345 recoveries on 14 January.
The country also recorded 315 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,85,350.
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally surpasses 9 lakh with 10,019 new cases
Bihar reports 6,541 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in eight months
Restrictions to Continue in J&K
Restrictions imposed in Jammu & Kashmir will continue to remain in force till further orders, the government said in a statement.
There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends, and night curfew to remain in force.
