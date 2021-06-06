India Reports 1.14 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Deaths at 3.46 Lakh
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Saturday, 5 June, reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,88,09,339. The death toll increased by 2,677 to 3,46,759.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 14,77,799 active cases across the country, while 2,69,84,781 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,89,232 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till 6 am on 14 June with some relaxations given, the Chief Minister's Office said on Saturday.
- Maharashtra on Friday announced 5-level ‘Mission Begin Again’ unlock guidelines, which would be effective from 7 June
- The state on Friday reported 14,152 new coronavirus cases and 289 deaths
- Delhi on Saturday reported 414 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 0.53 percent, and 60 deaths
Milkha Singh Being Treated for Covid, Showing Improvement
Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who was admitted to ICU of PGIMER Chandigarh on 3 June and is being treated for COVID-19. According to ANI, he is showing continuous improvement.
AIIMS Doctors Advices Against Delhi Metro Reopening
After being shut for close to a month, as Delhi plans to resume its metro services, AIIMS doctor Naveet Wig cautioned that reopening of the capital should be carefully done, as it can reverse the progress made in the past few weeks.
“We should not start metro immediately. For 1-2 weeks, we must experiment with 33-50 per cent occupancy. We should go slow. Otherwise, the lid will open up and we will not be able to suppress it," Dr Wig, HoD of Medicine and chairperson of AIIMS Covid task force said.
Delhi Positivity Lowest Since March
Delhi reported 381 fresh COVID cases on 6 June. The positivity rate in the capital has come down to 0.50% as well, which is the lowest since March 9.
India Reports 1.14 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases
