2.11 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, Death Toll at 3.15 Lakh

India on Thursday, 27 May, reported 2,11,298 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,73,69,093. The death toll increased by 3,847 to 3,15,235.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 24,19,907 active cases across the country, while 2,46,33,951 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,83,135 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.