2.11 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, Death Toll at 3.15 Lakh
India on Thursday, 27 May, reported 2,11,298 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,73,69,093. The death toll increased by 3,847 to 3,15,235.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 24,19,907 active cases across the country, while 2,46,33,951 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,83,135 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Jharkhand has extended lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till 3 June
- Delhi CM inaugurated its first drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka
- Lockdown has been extended in Bihar till 1 June, CM Nitish Kumar said on Monday
- As per the ICMR, 22,17,320 samples were tested for COVID-19 on 25 May, taking the total samples tested to 33,48,11,496
- Over 20 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide drive
Zydus Cadila Seeks Human Trial Approval for COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail
India's Zydus Cadila has sought regulatory approval for clinical trials of its antibody cocktail to treat mild COVID-19, reported Reuters.
The treatment candidate, ZRC-3308, was earlier shown to reduce lung damage during animal trials, the drugmaker said, adding it was found to be safe and well-tolerated.
Quarantine For UK Arrivals In France Amid India-Dominant Strain Fears
France on Wednesday declared a mandatory quarantine period for people coming from Britain, due to the increasing prevalence there of a highly contagious coronavirus variant first detected in India.
France follows Austria, which said on Tuesday it was banning direct flights and tourist visits from Britain, and Germany, which said on Friday that anyone entering from the UK would have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.
