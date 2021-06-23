India Reports Over 50k New COVID Cases; Active Cases at 6.43 Lakh
India on Tuesday, 22 June, reported 50,848 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,00,28,709. The death toll increased by 1,358 to 3,90,660.
The active cases in the country stand at 6,43,194, while 2,89,94,855 people have been discharged so far.
- As many as 5.52 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the State Health Department said
- Delhi on Tuesday reported 134 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 0.20 percent and eight deaths
Over 40 Cases of Delta Plus in India: Sources
There are over 40 cases in the country of the new Delta Plus strain, which has been tagged as a "Variant of Concern" by the government, according to sources.
