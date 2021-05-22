India Reports 2.57 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases, Death Toll at 2.95 Lakh
India on Saturday, 22 May, reported 2,57,299 new coronavirus cases, 3,57,630 discharges, and 4,194 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,62,89,290, while the death toll is at 2,95,525.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa extended the statewide lockdown by two weeks and it will be in place till 7 June. "Heeding to the suggestions of experts, we have decided to extend the stringent restriction from 24 May to 7 June," PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.
- The coronavirus curfew in Leh has been extended from 24 May till 7 June
- The lockdown in Kerala will be extended till 30 May, CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday
- Delhi on Friday reported 3,009 new coronavirus cases and 252 deaths. The active cases in the capital stand at 35,683 and the death toll at 22,831
- The Centre said that 15,567 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 10,950 ventilators/ BiPAP and approximately 6.6 lakh remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched from 27 April to 20 May, after receiving them as foreign aid
420 Doctors Died Due to COVID in Second Wave: IMA
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that as many as 420 doctors including 100 based in Delhi have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the second wave of the infection.
COVID Curfew Extended in Leh Till 7 June
On Saturday, 22 May, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Leh notified the extension of ongoing coronavirus curfew from 24 May till 7 June.
India Reports 2.57 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases
India will be in position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by end of 2021: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
On Friday, 21 May, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adults by the end of 2021, PTI reported.
"Between August and December 2021, India will have procured 216 crore vaccine doses, while by July this year, 51 crore doses will be procured,” he said at a review meeting held to take a stock of the pandemic situation in nine states and union territories.
