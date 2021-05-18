India Reports 2.63 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Over 4,000 Deaths
India on Tuesday, 18 May, reported 2,63,533 new COVID-19 cases, 4,22,436 discharges, and 4,329 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stands at 2,52,28,996, while the death toll is at 2,78,719.
Meanwhile, the use of convalescent plasma for treating COVID-19 patients has been dropped from the Clinical Management Guidelines, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.
- PM Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with doctors from across the country on their learnings and suggestions regarding COVID-19
- Maharashtra on Monday reported 26,616 new coronavirus cases and 516 deaths, taking the tally in the state to 54,05,068 and the death toll to 82,486
- The state of Haryana extended the existing lockdown till 24 May, Health Minister Anil Vij announced
