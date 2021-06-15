India Reports 60k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Over 2k Deaths
India on Tuesday, 15 June, reported 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,95,70,881. The death toll increased by 2,726 to 3,77,031.
Meanwhile, COVID-19-related restrictions in West Bengal have been extended till 1 July, but various relaxations have been granted.
The Puducherry government has also eased curbs while extending the lockdown to 21 June.
- Delhi on Monday reported 131 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since 22 February, with a positivity rate of 0.22 percent
- Dharavi reported zero new infections on Monday, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai
- Leaders of G7 countries have agreed to share at least 870 million doses of vaccines directly, at least half of which are to be delivered by the end of 2021, the WHO said
- The Indian Medical Association will lead a protest against assault on healthcare professionals on 18 June
According to Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,13,378 active cases across the country, while 2,82,80,472 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,17,525 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
