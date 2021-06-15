India Reports 60k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Over 2k Deaths

India on Tuesday, 15 June, reported 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,95,70,881. The death toll increased by 2,726 to 3,77,031.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related restrictions in West Bengal have been extended till 1 July, but various relaxations have been granted.

The Puducherry government has also eased curbs while extending the lockdown to 21 June.