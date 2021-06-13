80,834 New COVID Cases, 3,303 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.94 Cr
India on Sunday, 13 June, reported 80,834 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,94,39,989. The death toll increased by 3,303 to 3,70,384.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 10,26,159 active cases across the country, while 2,80,43,446 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,32,062 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, India reported its lowest daily case in the last 71 days. The daily positivity rate is at 4.25%, less than 10% for 20 consecutive days. The recovery rate increases to 95.26%, in last 24 hours 1,32,062 recoveries were recorded
The Indian Medical Association will lead a protest against assault on healthcare professionals on 18 June
India reported its lowest daily case in the last 71 days on Sunday.
India reported 84,332 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Vaccination-On-Wheels for 45+ Age Group Underway in Rajasthan
Bikaner district administration has organised a vaccination-on-wheels for 45+ age group, reported ANI.
"Mobile camps have been set up at public places like bus stand where people can voluntarily take the jab. About 65,000 people vaccinated in 3 days," Collector Namit Mehta was quoted as saying.
Door-to-Door Vaccination Underway at Zero Line Village in J&K's Samba
Health workers are reportedly conducting door-to-door vaccination at zero line villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba.
"We've almost achieved our 100% vaccination target except for a few bedridden patients. We also motivate people not to be afraid of vaccination," Dr Ritika Gupta, MO at Primary Health Centre told ANI.
