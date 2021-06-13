80,834 New COVID Cases, 3,303 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.94 Cr

India on Sunday, 13 June, reported 80,834 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,94,39,989. The death toll increased by 3,303 to 3,70,384.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 10,26,159 active cases across the country, while 2,80,43,446 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,32,062 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.