India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 26.47 L; Total Tests Cross 3 Crore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Monday, 17 August rose to 26,47,664, including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/recovered patients and 50,921 deaths.

Meanwhile, India on Monday exceeded conducting 3 crore tests for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

“Aggressive TESTING leads to early identification and isolation of #COVID19 positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the Fatality Rate down,” the Ministry tweeted.