India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 26.47 L; Total Tests Cross 3 Crore
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Monday, 17 August rose to 26,47,664, including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/recovered patients and 50,921 deaths.
Meanwhile, India on Monday exceeded conducting 3 crore tests for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
“Aggressive TESTING leads to early identification and isolation of #COVID19 positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the Fatality Rate down,” the Ministry tweeted.
- Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan died of COVID-19-related complications on Sunday
- Delhi on Sunday reported 652 new COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities, taking the tally in the national capital to 1,52,580 and the death toll to 4,196
- Maharashtra reported 11,111 new COVID-19 cases and 288 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 5,95,865 and the death toll to 20,037.
- No idol immersion will take place at public places, and large congregations and community celebrations will also not be allowed on Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi this year
693 New Cases in Rajasthan
At least 693 new COVID19 cases were reported in Rajasthan. The total number of cases now at 61,989 including 886 deaths.
TMC MLA Succumbs to COVID-19
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Egra, Samaresh Das passed away today in Kolkata, ANI reported. He had co-morbidities and had tested positive for COVID-19.
India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 26.47 Lakh
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Monday, 17 August rose to 26,47,663, including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,842 discharged/recovered patients and 50,921 deaths.
India Crosses 3 Crore COVID-19 Tests
India on Monday exceeded conducting 3 crore tests for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
“Focussing on timely and aggressive TESTING, India has exceeded 3 crore tests,” the ministry tweeted.
“Aggressive TESTING leads to early identification and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the Fatality Rate down,” it said.
