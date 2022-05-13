COVID-19: India Logs Over 2,800 New Cases for 3rd Day in a Row, 9 More Deaths
On Thursday, 2,827 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded, while on Wednesday, 2,897 were registered.
Daily COVID-19 cases in India have remained stable for the past three days, with the country reporting 2,841 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths on Friday, 13 May.
The number of active cases in India has declined to 18,604, and the positivity rate stands at 0.58 percent, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
The national capital of Delhi, which has been contributing to nearly a third of India's COVID-19 cases, logged 1,032 infections on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday spoke at the second Global COVID Virtual Summit, at the invitation of United States President Joe Biden.
"We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines. WTO rules need to be more flexible. WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture," Modi said at the virtual summit.
The aim of the summit was to initiate new actions to address the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and create a stronger global health security architecture, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
