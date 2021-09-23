31,923 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; 282 Deaths Take Toll to 4,46,050

India on Thursday, 23 September, reported 31,923 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,35,63,421. The death toll increased by 282 to reach 4,46,050.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,01,604 active cases across the country, constituting 0.90 percent of the country's total positive cases. This is the lowest since March 2020, the government said.

A total of 3,28,15,731 patients have been discharged so far, with 31,990 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 97.77 percent, the highest since March 2020.

India has so far conducted 55.83 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, 83.39 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. On Wednesday, 71,38,205 doses were given.