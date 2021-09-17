34,403 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; 320 Deaths Take Toll Past 4.44 Lakh

India on Friday, 17 September, reported 34,403 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,33,81,728. The death toll increased by 320 to reach 4,44,248.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,39,056 active cases across the country, while 3,25,98,424 patients have been discharged so far, with 37,950 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which has been long seeing a surge of cases, has recorded 22,182 cases and 178 deaths in the same period.

Meanwhile, more than 77.24 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. On Monday, 63,97,972 doses were given.