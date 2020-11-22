Adverse Event in Phase I Trials Not Vaccine-Related: Covaxin Maker

“All treatment costs for the subject was fully paid for by the sponsor, and that the subject is safe,” the company said in the statement, adding that it follows all safety guidelines as mandated.

On 16 November, Bharat Biotech commenced Phase III trials of Covaxin. The Phase III trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across India, the company said, adding that it is the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Bharat Biotech had announced on 29 June that it had successfully developed Covaxin in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. The SARS-CoV-2 strain was isolated in NIV, Pune, and transferred to Bharat Biotech. The vaccine candidate has been developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's high containment facility located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The Phase I trials began in July while Phase II trials started in September.

(This article was originally published on The News Minute and has been re-published in an arrangement with The Quint)