Over 27k Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, Death Toll Over 5.09 Lakh
Catch all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.
India on Tuesday, 15 February, reported 27,409 fresh COVID-19 cases, 82,817 recoveries, and 347 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India's active COVID-19 cases have declined to 4,23,127, while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.23 percent.
The country's death toll stands at 5,09,358. A total of 173.42 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.
The global COVID-19 caseload has topped 413.3 million, while the deaths have surged to over 5.82 million with vaccinations at over 10.22 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University
The Andhra Pradesh government has removed night curfew as the state recorded a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases on Monday
95% Samples have Omicron Variant: Mumbai Civic Body
Nearly 95 percent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai were found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the city civic body has said, as per a PTI report.
The Omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in late December 2021 and it now ebbed in the Maharashtra state capital.
Citing results of the ninth round of genome sequencing in the city, the BMC said out of the total 190 samples which were tested, 180 (94.74 percent) were found infected with Omicron, and the remaining samples with the Delta variant and other strains of coronavirus.
Vaccination Certificate Not Required For Puri Jagannath Temple
Keeping in view the declining trend of COVID-19 infections across the country, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided that, from 21 February, devotees will not be required to carry double-dose vaccination certificate to enter the 12th shrine, said top official of the SJTA, as per a PTI report.
After consulting with the the Chhattisa Nijog (apex body of servitors), it has been decided to withdraw mandatory production of complete vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCRT test report by devotees from 21 February for entry into the Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri, said SJTA chief Administrator Krishan Kumar, on Monday.
‘Made Vaccine At the Price of a Cup of Tea': Poonawalla
Cyrus Poonawalla, MD, Serum Institute of India (SII) said on Monday, 14 February at the Pune International Business Summit 2022, "Nearly two-third of the world’s infant population has been protected by 1 or more of our vaccines. Most of our vaccines have been used by poorer nations... I made it affordable at the price of a cup of tea."
Andhra Lifts Night Curfew as COVID-19 Cases Drop
The night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am has been completely lifted in Andhra Pradesh as the state showed a marked decline in the COVID-19 infection positivity rate, an official release said in Amaravati on Monday.
Andhra Pradesh on Monday registered 434 new COVID-19 cases from a total of 15,193 tests conducted in 24 hours.
Data from the state Health Department showed that the week-on-week infection positivity rate fell from 25.64 percent to 5.45 percent. The daily positivity rate dropped from 17.07 percent to 3.29 percent.
The percentage of active cases too slid from 4.40 percent to 0.82 percent.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.