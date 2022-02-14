Over 34K Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, Death Toll Over 5.09 Lakh
India on Monday, 14 February, reported 34,113 fresh COVID-19 cases, 91,930 recoveries, and 346 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India's active COVID-19 cases have declined to 4,78,882, while the daily positivity rate stands at 3.19 percent.
The country's death toll stands at 5,09,011.
Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 411.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.81 million and vaccinations to over 10.19 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Over 70 percent of India's adolescents in the 15 to 18 age bracket have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as per the CoWIN portal
With COVID-19 cases dropping in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has relaxed night curfew timings by an hour
Over 70% Eligible Teens Get 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
Over 70 percent of the adolescents between the 15 to 18 age bracket have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As per the government's CoWIN portal, a total of 6,69,85,609 youngsters of this age group have been administered COVID-19 vaccines so far.
As per the ministry report on Sunday morning, a total of 5,20,32,858 first vaccine doses and 1,47,92,245 second doses have been administered so far among the adolescents of 15 to 18 age bracket.
