With Over 18,000 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Stands at 1.04 Cr
The death toll touched 1,50,798, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
With 18,222 new coronavirus cases and 228 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 1,04,31,639, while the death toll touched 1,50,798, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday, 9 January.
Till now, 1,00,56,651 COVID-19 patients have recovered and currently there are 2,24,190 active cases.
Over 79 percent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states. They are Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, the most-awaited mass vaccination drive is slated to begin soon, with approval of two vaccines. The central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of the drive.
