Maharashtra: Manufacturers Will Now Need Certification to Sell PPE

As India grapples with the coronavirus crisis, one of the biggest challenges so far has been about being able to provide adequate protective equipment to frontline workers in this health crisis, such as doctors and nurses.

The demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) kits in the country is constantly on the rise, but the people making and selling PPE are facing problems in Maharashtra.

Now, the people who manufacture and sell it must be certified by the state-run Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation.