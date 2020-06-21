India’s total coronavirus cases crossed four lakhs on Sunday, 21 June, with 15,413 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 1,69,451.The total number of fatalities stands at 13,254.With a total of 4,10,461 cases, India is at the the fourth position in terms of countries across the world with maximum cases, and well on its way to beat Russia which is presently in third position.In terms of number of daily cases, India is already in third position, after the United States of America and Brazil.Institutional Quarantine Not Mandatory for COVID-19: Delhi LGMaharashtra has the maximum number of cases so far with 1,28,205 positive cases as of 21 June. 58,068 of these are active as of Sunday.The global count has crossed 8.75 million and fatalities are over 4.6 lakh after the first case was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019. The US continues to top the chart reporting the highest number of cases at 2.3 million, followed by Brazil at 1.07 million and Russia 5.7 lakhs. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.