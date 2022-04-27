ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: India's Daily Tally Rises to 2,927; Active Cases at 16,279

The country reported 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-related deaths to 5,23,654.

The Quint
COVID-19
India on Wednesday, 26 April, reported an increase in its daily caseload, with 2,927 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It also recorded 2,252 recoveries.

Active cases currently stand at 16,279, while the daily positivity rate has increased to 0.58 percent. The country also reported 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-related fatalities to 5,23,654.

On Tuesday, India had reported 2,483 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's active caseload to 15,636.

Meanwhile, 188.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The country also reported 1,399 new deaths on Tuesday, out of which 1,347 deaths have been recorded in Assam, which included COVID-19 patients who died due to other reasons.

The national capital on Tuesday reported a slight rise in infections with 1,204 new coronavirus cases. This was the fifth day in a row when the city reported over one thousand cases.

