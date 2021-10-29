India Reports 14,348 Fresh COVID Cases, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020
Currently, India has 1,61,334 active cases, which is lowest since March 2020.
India on Friday, 28 October, reported 14,348 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,42,46,157. A total of 805 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,57,191.
According to the data put out by the Union Health Ministry, as many as 13,198 persons recovered from COVID in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,36,27,632.
India's recovery rate is at 98.19 percent.
The country has so far vaccinated 104.82 crore people under its nationwide vaccination drive.
Meanwhile, Kerala reported 7,838 new COVID cases and 90 deaths in the past 24 hours.
