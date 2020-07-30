‘Dangerous’ Assumption: Herd Immunity & COVID Serosurveys

In the last 10 days, cities such as Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai have released findings from their respective serosurveys, carried out to estimate the spread of COVID-19 in population groups by detecting the presence of antibodies in individuals.

The Delhi survey by the National Center for Disease Control found that 22.86% of the 21,387 people tested in 11 districts showed signs of past exposure to the novel coronavirus, which translates to nearly one in five residents.

On the other hand, Mumbai’s serosurvey indicated that about 57% of the participants in slum areas had developed antibodies to the virus, as opposed to the 16% in non-slum areas.

These results, along with a noticeable dip in the number of cases these cities have been registering lately, have added fuel to the belief that they may, in fact, be heading towards herd immunity. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about this explicitly in Delhi’s context. But is such an extrapolation of results logical? Is this how herd immunity works?