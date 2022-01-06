Maharashtra, Karnataka Report Over 100 New Omicron Cases; India's Tally At 2,630

So far, Omicron cases have been reported from 26 states and union territories.

Here is the Omicron case tally at these places.

Maharashtra (797), Delhi (465), Kerala (234), Rajasthan (236), Gujarat (204), Tamil Nadu (121), Telangana (94), Karnataka (226), Haryana (71), Odisha (60), West Bengal (20), Andhra Pradesh (28), Madhya Pradesh (9), Uttar Pradesh (31), Uttarakhand (8), Goa (5), Meghalaya (4), Assam (2), Puducherry (2), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1), Manipur (1), Punjab (2)

As many as 995 patients have recovered from the coronavirus variant until now.

India, meanwhile, reported, 90,928 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the country's total coronavirus case tally to 3,51,09,286.