India Reports 332 Deaths, Daily Caseload at 10,126, Lowest in Past 266 Days

India on Tuesday, 9 November, reported 10,126 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,43,77,113. According to the data put out by the Union health ministry, this is the lowest single-day rise in coronavirus cases in the past 266 days.

As many as 332 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,61,389.

India's active caseload stands at 1,40,638, which is the lowest in 263 days.

A total of 11,982 recoveries took place during the past 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,37,75,086. India's recovery rate is at 98.25 percent.

The country has so far administered 109.08 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide inoculation drive.