52,050 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 18.5 L; 38,938 Deaths
India on Tuesday, 4 August, reported 52,050 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 18,55,746. The death toll increased by 803 to 38,938.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 5,86,298 active cases across the country, while 12,30,509 patients have been discharged.
- Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors
- Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, said on Twitter on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19
2.08 Crore Samples Tested Till Now: ICMR
The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 in India up till 3 August stands at 2,08,64,750, including 6,61,182 samples tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday.
