66,999 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 23.9 L; Biggest Spike
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Thursday, 13 August, reported 66,999 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 23,96,638, in what is the biggest one-day spike yet. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 942 to 47,033.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 6,53,622 active cases across the country, while 16,95,982 patients have been discharged.
- Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday
- Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,871 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 3,14,520
2.68 Cr Samples Tested for COVID-19 So Far: ICMR
The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 till 12 August stood at 2,68,45,688, including 8,30,391 samples tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
