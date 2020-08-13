66,999 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 23.9 L; Biggest Spike

India on Thursday, 13 August, reported 66,999 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 23,96,638, in what is the biggest one-day spike yet. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 942 to 47,033.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 6,53,622 active cases across the country, while 16,95,982 patients have been discharged.