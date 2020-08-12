60,963 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 23.29 L; 46,091 Dead
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Wednesday, 12 August, reported 60,963 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 23,29,639. The death toll increased by 834 to 46,091.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 6,43,948 active cases across the country, while 16,39,599 patients have been discharged.
- Russia on Tuesday became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism, AP reported
- Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 11,088 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to over 5.35 lakh
- Andhra Pradesh reported 9,024 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to over 2.44 lakh
Ayush Minister of State Shripad Y Naik Tests Positive
Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik tests positive for COVID-19.
1,212 New COVID-19 Cases in Kerala
1,212 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala. Of these new cases, 1,068 contracted the infection through local transmission, ANI quoted CM Pinarayi Vijayan as saying.
Tamil Nadu Reports 5,871 New COVID-19 Cases
Tamil Nadu reported 5,871 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,14,520 including 5,278 deaths and 52,929 active cases.
National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID19 Meets
National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID19 met for the first time today and deliberated on a strategy to ensure COVID-19 vaccines’ availability and its delivery mechanism, the Health Ministry said in a statement. The meeting was chaired by Dr V K Paul, Member Niti Aayog.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.