With Biggest Spike of 55K Cases, India’s COVID Tally Crosses 16 L
The Health Ministry on Friday notified that a record more than 6 lakh tests were done in 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally on Friday, 31 July, crossed the 16 lakh-mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases in the last 24 hours.
The total number of cases now stands at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 cured/discharged and 35,747 deaths.
The number of tests have also been rising. The health ministry on Friday notified that a record more than 6 lakh tests were done in 24 hours. “The objective is to raise testing capacity to 10 lakhs tests per day in medium term,” the Union Health Ministry said.
The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 30 July stood at 1,88,32,970 including 6,42,588 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) notified.
Global Tally Tops 17.2 Million
Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 17.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 6,71,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 17,237,642, while the fatalities rose to 6,71,909, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,494,252 and 152,055, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,610,102 infections and 91,263 deaths.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,638,871), and is followed by Russia (832,993), South Africa (482,169), Mexico (416,179), Peru (400,683), Chile (353,536), the UK (303,910), Iran (301,530), Spain (285,430), Pakistan (277,402), Colombia (276,055), Saudi Arabia (274,219), Italy (247,158), Bangladesh (234,889), Turkey (229,891), France (222,469), Germany (209,535), Argentina (185,373), Iraq (121,263), Canada (117,677), Qatar (110,460) and Indonesia (106,336), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (46,084), Mexico (46,000), Italy (35,132), India (34,956), France (30,241), Spain (28,443), Peru (18,816), Iran (16,569) and Russia (13,778).
(With inputs from IANS.)
