India’s COVID Tally Over 14 Lakh With Biggest Spike of 49.9K Cases
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed that fatality rate has registered a sharp decline to 2.35%.
With the biggest spike of 49,931 cases, India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 14 lakh-mark on Monday, 27 July. The total number of cases in India now stands at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on 25 July showed that the fatality rate has registered a sharp decline to 2.35 percent, one of the lowest in the world.
Sharing the data on Saturday, the ministry said it could be possible because of "effective and standardised clinical management protocols based on holistic standard of care approach" adopted in the country.
The case fatality rate continues on the downward trend, which means that the collective efforts of the Centre as well as state or Union Territory (UT) authorities have helped keep a check on the mortality due to coronavirus, the ministry said.
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday held a virtual meeting with the chief secretaries and health secretaries of nine states that are driving the present spurt of the active COVID-19 caseload in the country.
The meeting was part of the coordinated Centre-state strategy for effective containment and management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nine states that participated in the meeting were Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
The attention of the states was drawn to the fact that early detection and timely clinical management is the key to contain the spread of COVID-19. States were asked to urgently ramp up testing, strictly implement a containment plan, augment health infrastructure, and ensure effective clinical management.
