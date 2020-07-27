India’s COVID Tally Over 14 Lakh With Biggest Spike of 49.9K Cases

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday held a virtual meeting with the chief secretaries and health secretaries of nine states that are driving the present spurt of the active COVID-19 caseload in the country.

The meeting was part of the coordinated Centre-state strategy for effective containment and management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nine states that participated in the meeting were Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The attention of the states was drawn to the fact that early detection and timely clinical management is the key to contain the spread of COVID-19. States were asked to urgently ramp up testing, strictly implement a containment plan, augment health infrastructure, and ensure effective clinical management.