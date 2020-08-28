COVID-19: India Sees 2 Consecutive Days of Biggest Case Spikes
With a record spike of 77,266 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally stood at 33.87 lakh on Friday, 28 August.
The COVID-19 tally now stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated, and 61,529 deaths.
In the past five months, more than 75 percent of the cases have recovered and less than 25 percent are active now, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare tweeted on Friday.
“In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of Centre's strategic and graded TEST-TRACK-TREAT approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality,” the ministry tweeted.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 8,29,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 2,43,56,619 and the fatalities rose to 8,29,861, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 58,63,363 and 1,80,595 respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in the second place with 37,61,391 infections and 1,18,649 deaths.
(With inputs from IANS.)
