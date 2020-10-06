COVID Level-1 Facilities to Be Closed in Punjab as Occupancy Drops
Catch all live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here.
The Punjab government’s health department has issued an order to close all COVID level-1 facilities due to a drop in occupancy, reported news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Monday, 5 October, left the hospital where he has been treated for COVID-19 and boarded a helicopter to return to a White House, reported Reuters.
Punjab Health Dept to Close All COVID Level-1 Facilities
US President Trump Leaves Hospital
Trump, who has been hospitalised with COVID-19 for three days, intends to participate in the next presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden scheduled for 15 October in Miami, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said, according to Reuters.
