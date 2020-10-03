India’s COVID Tally at 64.73 L; 7.78 Cr Samples Tested Till Date
The death toll in India due to COVID-19 crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Saturday, 3 October. With 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
With 79,476 new cases, the tally reached 64,73,545, including 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,00,842 deaths.
- A total of 7,78,50,403 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 2 October, the ICMR said that the Kartarpur Corridor will reopen after the ‘improvement’ in the COVID-19 situation, ANI reported quoting Pakistan Media.
Kartarpur Corridor to Open Once COVID-19 Situation Improves, Says Pak
COVID-19 Death Tally Crosses 1 Lakh Mark
7.78 Cr COVID-19 Samples Tested Till Date
A total of 7,78,50,403 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 2 October. Of these, 11,32,675 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
