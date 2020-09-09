89,706 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 43.7 L; 73,890 Deaths
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Wednesday, 9 September, reported 89,706 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 43,70,129. The death toll increased by 1,115 to 73,890.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,97,394 active cases across the country, while 33,98,844 have been discharged, and one had migrated.
- Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca on Tuesday said that it has “voluntarily paused” its clinical vaccination trial for COVID-19 as one person developed an unexplained illness, AFP reported.
- Metro services on the Blue and Pink lines in Delhi resumed on Wednesday under the Unlock 4 guidelines
- A total of 5,18,04,677 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 8 September, of which 11,54,549 samples were tested on Wednesday, the ICMR said
89,706 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 43.7 Lakh; 73,890 Deaths
India on Wednesday reported 89,706 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 43,70,129. The death toll increased by 1,115 to 73,890.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,97,394 active cases across the country, while 33,98,844 have been discharged, and one had migrated.
Trial for Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Paused After Unexplained Illness
Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca on Tuesday said that it has "voluntarily paused" its clinical vaccination trial for COVID-19 as one person developed an unexplained illness, news agency AFP reported.
"As part of the ongoing randomised, controlled global trials of the Oxford vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee," the company's spokesperson was quoted as saying, adding that it was a "routine action" in such cases, and was being done to maintain the integrity of the trials.
Read the full story here.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.