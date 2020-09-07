90,000 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally Past Brazil to 2nd Spot

India on Monday, 7 September, reported 90,802 new COVID-19 cases, in what is the biggest one-day spike till now, taking the tally in the country to 42,04,614. The death toll increased by 1,016 to 71,642.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,82,542 active cases across the country, while 32,50,429 patients have been discharged.

With this, India becomes the second worst-affected country globally by number of coronavirus cases, surpassing Brazil and standing behind the US.