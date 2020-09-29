Live
70,589 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 61.45 L; 96k Deaths
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
i
India on Tuesday, 29 September, reported 70,589 cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 61,45,292. The death toll increased by 776 to 96,318.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,47,576 active cases across the country, while 51,01,397 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.
Snapshot
- The global COVID-19 death toll crossed the grim milestone of one million on Tuesday, with India having the third highest number of fatalities
- India has witnessed close to 100 percent increase in recoveries in the past month, the Health Ministry has said
- Odisha Deputy Speaker Rajanikant Singh and 11 other MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19, an official was quoted by PTI as saying on Monday
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!