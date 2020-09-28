82,170 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 60 Lakh
India on Monday, 28 September, reported 82,170 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 60,74,703. The death toll increased by 1,039 to 95,542.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,62,640 active cases across the country, while 50,16,520 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.
- Globally over 32.9 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 9,96,000
- India’s total recoveries have crossed the 50 lakh-mark with the last 10 lakh recoveries being added in 11 days, the Health Ministry has pointed out
10 Lakh Recoveries in the Last 11 Days: Health Ministry
India’s total recoveries have crossed the 50 lakh-mark, with the last 10 lakh recoveries being added in 11 days, the Health Ministry has pointed out on Monday.
