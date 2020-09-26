COVID-19: India’s Tally Crosses 59 Lakh With Spike of 85,362 Cases
India on Saturday, 26 September, reported 85,362 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 59,03,933. The death toll increased by 1,089 to 93,379.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,60,969 active cases in the country, while 48,49,584 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.
- Maharashtra on Friday reported 17,794 new COVID-19 cases and 416 fatalities, taking the tally to 13,00,757 and the death toll to 34,761
- Delhi reported 3,827 new COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities, taking the tally in the national capital to 2,64,450 and the death toll to 5,147
- Globally, over 32.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 9,83,000
Global Toll ‘Very Likely’ to Reach 2 Million Without Collective Action: WHO
The World Health Organization on Friday warned that the global toll from the coronavirus could hit two million before an effective vaccine against the virus is widely available. Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies head, said the figure could actually be higher without relentless global action to combat the disease.
“One million is a terrible number and we need to reflect on that, before we start considering a second million,” Ryan told a virtual news conference, when asked if it was unthinkable that two million people could die in the pandemic.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Early Trial
A single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ.N experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response against the novel coronavirus in an early-to-mid stage clinical trial, according to interim results published on Friday, Reuters reported.
The vaccine, called Ad26.COV2.S, was equally well-tolerated at two different doses, the results showed. A single shot, versus a rival two-dose approach being tested by Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer Inc PFE.N, could simplify distribution of the vaccine.
Odisha Minister Tusharkanti Behera Tests COVID-19 Positive
Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID19, and asked all those who came in contact with him in the last seven days to get tested.
