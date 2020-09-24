India COVID Tally Over 56 L; Union Min Suresh Angadi Passes Away
India on Wednesday, 23 September, reported 83,347 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 56,46,011. The death toll increased by 1,085 to 90,020. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,68,377 active cases across the country, while 45,87,613 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.
Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. The BJP leader had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.
The ministry has pointed out that India has the highest number of recovered cases in the world, contributing 19.5 percent to global recoveries.
- Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been admitted to the LNJP Hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels
- 3,714 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi as tally rises to over 2.56 lakh
- Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to and from India, Brazil, and Argentina due to COVID-19
- Globally, over 31.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 9,71,000
Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dies After Contracting COVID-19
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at AIIMS in Delhi at the age of 65. The BJP leader from Karnataka had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.
