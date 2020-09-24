India COVID Tally Over 56 L; Union Min Suresh Angadi Passes Away

India on Wednesday, 23 September, reported 83,347 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 56,46,011. The death toll increased by 1,085 to 90,020. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,68,377 active cases across the country, while 45,87,613 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. The BJP leader had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

The ministry has pointed out that India has the highest number of recovered cases in the world, contributing 19.5 percent to global recoveries.