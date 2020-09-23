India Records Spike of Over 83K COVID Cases, Total Crosses 56 Lakh

India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours. The total tally now stands at 5,646,011.

The Delhi government has said it will challenge the High Court’s order staying reservation of 80 percent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals.

India has the highest number of recovered cases of COVID-19 in the world, the Health Ministry said at a briefing on Tuesday, adding that daily recoveries have exceeded new cases being reported for the last four days. "We get swayed by the narrative that India has over 50 lakh cases, but we forget that nearly 45 lakh people have already recovered," Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying.