India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 55 Lakh- Mark, Death Toll Over 88K

India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases, 44,97,868 cured/discharged/migrated and 88,935 deaths, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

India recorded the highest single-day recoveries successively during the last 3 days. More than 90,000 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day, positioning India as the top country globally with the maximum number of recovered cases, Health Ministry reported.

Globally, over 31 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 9,60,000.