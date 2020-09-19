Global COVID-19 Cases Top 30.3mn: Johns Hopkins
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 950,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Meanwhile, India reported 96,424 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its tally to 52,14,678 on Friday. The death toll increased by 1,174 to 84,372, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
- Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs, urging them to ensure uninterrupted movement of medical oxygen
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that a second wave of Covid-19 in Britain is “coming in”, and his government may need to “intensify things to help bring the rate of infections down”.
- US President Donald Trump has said that the United States would produce enough coronavirus vaccine doses for “every American” by April 2021.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,722,699 and 198,509, respectively, according to the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).
