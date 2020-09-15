Spike of Over 83K Cases Takes India’s COVID-19 Tally Past 49 Lakh
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India's COVID-19 case tally on Tuesday crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 14 September, said that the coronavirus death rate in the national capital is the lowest in the world and the concern should be the number of deaths due to the virus and not the number of cases.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in India crossed 80,000 on Monday, with the country recording the highest fatalities in the world over the past fortnight.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 14 September
- The COVID-19 death toll in India crossed 80,000 on Monday
- According to Johns Hopkins’ data, global COVID-19 cases have crossed 28.8 million
- Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine
Chinese Vaccine May Be Ready for Public in November: Official
Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, according to Reuters.
China has four COVID-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials. At least three of those have already been offered to essential workers under an emergency use programme launched in July.
Andhra Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Andhra state minister for Tourism, Avanthi Srinivas Rao on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The minister's office, in a press release, stated that Avanthi and his son Sai Sandeep, both were diagnosed to have COVID-19.
India Records Spike of Over 83K Cases
India's COVID-19 case tally crosses the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data showed on Tuesday.
Kalyan Singh Tests Positive, Hospitalised
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19, IANS reported.
Also a former Governor of Rajasthan, the 88-year-old was admitted to the Rajdhani Corona Hospital in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) late Monday. He has been complaining of fever, dry cough and breathlessness for the past two days.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.