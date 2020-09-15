Spike of Over 83K Cases Takes India’s COVID-19 Tally Past 49 Lakh

India's COVID-19 case tally on Tuesday crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 14 September, said that the coronavirus death rate in the national capital is the lowest in the world and the concern should be the number of deaths due to the virus and not the number of cases.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in India crossed 80,000 on Monday, with the country recording the highest fatalities in the world over the past fortnight.