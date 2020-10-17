India Records Decline in New COVID Cases, Tally Over 74 Lakh

With a spike of 62,211 new Covid-19 cases and 837 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally reached 74,32,680, the Union Health Ministry data said on Saturday, 17 October.

The spike is lower than Friday’s figures of 63,371 coronavirus new cases and 895 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

India's doubling time has also sharply increased to 70.4 days. This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases.