Over 3.5 Cr People Tested for COVID; India’s Case Tally at 31.67 L

With 60,975 new cases in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally on Tuesday, 25 August rose to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 58,390 deaths.

As of Tuesday, India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID-19, resolutely following its 'Test Track Treat' strategy, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notified.