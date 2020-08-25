Over 3.5 Cr People Tested for COVID; India’s Case Tally at 31.67 L
Catch all the live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here.
With 60,975 new cases in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally on Tuesday, 25 August rose to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 58,390 deaths.
As of Tuesday, India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID-19, resolutely following its 'Test Track Treat' strategy, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notified.
- Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday
- Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two MLAs also tested positive for COVID-19
- At least 35 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Mizoram on Tuesday
India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 31.67 Lakh
Over 3.5 Crore People Tested in India Yet
India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID-19 so far, resolutely following its 'Test Track Treat' strategy, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notified.
The total number of samples tested up to 24 August is 3,68,27,520 including 9,25,383 samples tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
35 New Cases in Mizoram on Tuesday
At least 35 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Mizoram on Tuesday. Total cases in the state rise to 953.
