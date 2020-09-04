India’s COVID Tally Nears 4 Mn With 83,341 New Cases; 68,472 Dead
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Friday, 4 September, reported 83,341 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 39,36,748. The death toll increased by 1,096 to 68,472.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,31,124 active cases across the country, while 30,37,151 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the COVID-19 pandemic is testing the world’s collective resilience and the present situation demands a fresh mindset
- A total of 4,66,79,145 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 3 September, of which 11,69,765 samples were tested on Thursday, the ICMR said
- Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poona said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19
4.66 Crore Samples Tested for COVID-19 Till Now: ICMR
A total of 4,66,79,145 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 3 September, of which 11,69,765 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
