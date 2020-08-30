COVID-19: 78,761 New Cases, 948 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs In India
India on Sunday, 30 August, reported 78,761 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 35,42,734. The death toll increased by 948 to 63,498.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,65,302 active cases across the country, while 27,13,934 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
- Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus
- The recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has led to a 35 percent increase in the demand for beds since July-end
- Globally, over 24.6 million cases of coronavirus have been reported so far, with the death toll over 8,35,000
Arunchal's COVID-19 Cases Climb to Almost 4,000
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload climbs to 3,877 with 132 more people testing positive, active case count 1,116, said the health department.
Telangana Reports 2,924 New COVID-19 Cases
Telangana reported 2,924 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1,638 recoveries and 10 deaths on August 29, taking the total number of cases to 1,23,090 in the state.
India Records Over 78,700 New COVID-19 Cases
Unlock 4.0: Metro Rail to Be Allowed in Graded Manner From 7 Sept
The Government of India on Saturday, 29 August, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’ which will come into effect on 1 September and to be in force till 30 September. According to the guidelines, Metro rail services will be allowed to operate with effect from 7 September in a graded manner, said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with the MHA.
