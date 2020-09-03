83,883 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 38.5 L; Biggest Spike

India on Thursday, 3 September, reported 83,883 new cases of coronavirus, in what is the biggest one-day spike yet, taking the tally in the country to 38,53,407. The death toll increased by 1,043 to 67,376.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,15,538 active cases across the country, while 29,70,492 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.