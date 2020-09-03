83,883 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 38.5 L; Biggest Spike
India on Thursday, 3 September, reported 83,883 new cases of coronavirus, in what is the biggest one-day spike yet, taking the tally in the country to 38,53,407. The death toll increased by 1,043 to 67,376.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,15,538 active cases across the country, while 29,70,492 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
- Karnataka JD(S) leader and former MLA Appaji Gowda passed away on Wednesday night. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital after complaints of chest pain, reported ANI
- Over 11.70 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests to 4.55 crore
- Globally, over 25.9 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded till now, with the death toll at over 8,61,000
Karnataka JD(S) Leader Passes Away After Testing COVID-19 Positive
Karnataka JD(S) leader and former MLA from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga, Appaji Gowda, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 67. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital after complaints of chest pain, reported news agency ANI.
4.55 Crore Samples Tested for COVID-19 Till Now: ICMR
A total of 4,55,09,380 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 2 September, of which 11,72,179 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
"High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early and facilitate seamless isolation and hospitalisation. It eventually leads to low mortality rate," the health ministry said.
