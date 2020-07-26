COVID-19: India Reports Over 48K Case, Mortality Rate Pegged Low

India reported a single-day spike of 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths on Sunday, 26 July.

However, even as India's total novel coronavirus cases crossed 13 lakh, the fatality rate has sharply declined to 2.35 per cent, one of the lowest in the world, according to the the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Saturday.

Meanwhile, North Korea locked down the border city of Kaesong after discovering the “the country’s first suspected case of COVID-19”, reported state media on Sunday, 26 July.