COVID-19: India Reports Over 48K Case, Mortality Rate Pegged Low
India reported a single-day spike of 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths on Sunday, 26 July.
However, even as India's total novel coronavirus cases crossed 13 lakh, the fatality rate has sharply declined to 2.35 per cent, one of the lowest in the world, according to the the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Saturday.
Meanwhile, North Korea locked down the border city of Kaesong after discovering the “the country’s first suspected case of COVID-19”, reported state media on Sunday, 26 July.
- Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate three new laboratories of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai on 27 July via video conferencing.
North Korea Closes Border Town Over 1st Suspected COVID-19 Case: Reports
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened an emergency meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and adopted a "maximum emergency system" against the COVID-19 pandemic after a defector returned from South Korea with symptoms of the virus, state-media reported on Sunday, 26 July.
During the meeting held on Saturday, Kim also said he took "the pre-emptive measure of totally blocking Kaesong" after the "runaway" returned to the border city on July 19 after crossing the military demarcation line, three years after fleeing to the South, Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
India's Corona Fatality Rate Down to 2.35%: Ministry
Even as India's total novel coronavirus cases has crossed 13 lakh, the fatality rate has registered a sharp decline to 2.35 per cent, one of the lowest in the world, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.
Sharing the data on Saturday, the Ministry said it could be possible because of "effective and standardised clinical management protocols based on holistic standard of care approach" adopted in the country.
The case fatality rate continues on the downward trend, which means that the collective efforts of the Centre as well as state or Union Territory (UT) authorities have helped keep a check on the mortality due to coronavirus, the Ministry said.
Over 2 Lakh Cured in Maharashtra, Mumbai Toll Crosses 6k
For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra notched a decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths, though Mumbai's death toll crossed the 6,000 mark while over 2 lakh persons were cured till Saturday, health officials said.
