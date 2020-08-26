India Scaled Up COVID Testing to 10 L Per Day in August, Says Govt
India has exponentially scaled up its testing to 10 lakh per day in August, the health ministry said on Wednesday, 26 August.
As the testing has increased, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate in India, a Union health ministry official said at a briefing on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, India reported 60,975 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 31,67,324. The country’s death toll stands at 58,390.
- Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said India and Russia are in touch regarding the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine developed by the latter country, with initial information having been shared
- Karnataka Congress State President DK Shivakumar has tested positive for COVID-19
- Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 new COVID-19 cases and 329 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 7,03,823
- Delhi reported 1,544 new COVID-19 cases and 17 fatalities, taking the case tally in the national capital to 1,64,071 and the death toll to 4,330
Delhi CM To Hold Meeting Over Rising Cases
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting today over the increase in number of COVID-19 cases. Delhi Health Minister and other officials will also attend the meeting.
3.76 Crore Samples Tested Till Date
The total number of samples tested up to 25 August is 3,76,51,512 including 8,23,992 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
“India has exponentially scaled its testing from one in January to 10 lakhs/day in August 2020. With Positivity Rate progressively falling, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection,” the ministry tweeted.
