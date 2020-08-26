India Scaled Up COVID Testing to 10 L Per Day in August, Says Govt

India has exponentially scaled up its testing to 10 lakh per day in August, the health ministry said on Wednesday, 26 August.

As the testing has increased, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate in India, a Union health ministry official said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, India reported 60,975 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 31,67,324. The country’s death toll stands at 58,390.