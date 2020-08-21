COVID-19: India Records 68,898 Fresh Cases, 983 Deaths In 24 Hrs
Catch all the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here.
With a spike of 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours, the total tally of COVID19 cases in the country rose to 28,36,926 on Friday, 21 August. The figure includes 6,92,028 active cases, 2,158,946 cured/discharged/migrated and 54,849 deaths.
- With 14,492 cases, Maharashtra recorded biggest single-day spike in cases
- Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for COVID-19
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has ordered the extension of weekend lockdown along with a daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am
Jharkhand COVID-19 Tally Climbs With 638 Fresh Cases
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbs to 26,938 with 638 fresh cases, eight more fatalities raise death toll to 286 and number of active cases stands at 9,332, reported PTI, quoting health officials.
14,492 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra in Biggest One-Day Spike
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 14,492 new COVID-19 cases and 326 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 6,43,289 and the death toll to 21,359. This is the biggest one-day spike in cases in the state. As many as 12,243 recoveries were also reported on Thursday.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.